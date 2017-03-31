Yemeni Officials Say Rebels Detain 7 Medical Aid Workers
Yemeni security officials say Houthi rebels have detained seven local employees of the International Medical Corps, accusing them of spying for foreign intelligence. They say Friday the Houthis raided a hotel the humanitarian group was using in Ibb province, taking the employees to a prison in the capital, Sanaa.
