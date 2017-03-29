With monster trucks and Comic-Con, Saudis defy killjoy image
The kingdom, which bans movie theaters and other entertainment venues, is challenging its ultraconservative image and loosening the reins on fun by opening its doors to live shows, including some American ones. Clerics and many citizens still consider it all very sinful, but the growing entertainment scene has a powerful backer - the second-in-line to the throne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nazi SS Commander Wished Islamic Leader Success...
|1 hr
|Hillary got thumped
|2
|Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ...
|7 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|19 hr
|Fire
|60
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Tue
|John
|49
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Tue
|TRD
|71,275
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Mar 26
|Tm Cln
|60
|Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado...
|Mar 24
|VERY ALARMED 2
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC