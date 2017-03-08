With flair but scant success, Turkey ...

With flair but scant success, Turkey aims to repair image

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

In this March 5, 2017 file-pool photo, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks in Istanbul. On a mission to rehabilitate its image, Turkey is instead inching closer to being an outcast among Western nations that seem to understand their NATO ally less and less each day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 3 hr Barmsweb 200
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 18 hr Inquisitor 121,929
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 19 hr yidfellas v USA 4
News GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US env... Fri Frogface Kate 3
News Top Democrat sent letter to Mike Pence in Novem... Fri c4yourself 1
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Thu Pieces of a man 43
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Thu BB Board 1,151
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,452 • Total comments across all topics: 279,469,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC