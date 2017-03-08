With flair but scant success, Turkey aims to repair image
In this March 5, 2017 file-pool photo, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks in Istanbul. On a mission to rehabilitate its image, Turkey is instead inching closer to being an outcast among Western nations that seem to understand their NATO ally less and less each day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|3 hr
|Barmsweb
|200
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|18 hr
|Inquisitor
|121,929
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|19 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US env...
|Fri
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Top Democrat sent letter to Mike Pence in Novem...
|Fri
|c4yourself
|1
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Thu
|Pieces of a man
|43
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|Thu
|BB Board
|1,151
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC