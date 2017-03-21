We will find and we will kill you, would-be Islamic State fighters are warned
Britain's top commander in Iraq and Syria has warned foreign fighters travelling to join Islamic State in the region: "We will target you, we will find you, and we will kill you." Major General Rupert Jones said it did not matter where people came from, as they would all be treated the same.
