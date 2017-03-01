Wave of US airstrikes target al-Qaida...

Wave of US airstrikes target al-Qaida in Yemen

U.S. forces carried out more than 20 airstrikes against al-Qaida in Yemen on Thursday, killing at least seven militants in the largest operation since a ground raid a month ago that left a Navy SEAL and more than two dozen Yemenis dead. Capt.

Chicago, IL

