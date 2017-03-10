US weighs deploying up to 1000 'reser...

US weighs deploying up to 1000 'reserve' troops for Isis fight

Read more: Iol.co.za

US President Donald Trump's administration is weighing a deployment of up to 1 000 American soldiers to Kuwait to serve as a reserve force in the fight against Islamic State as US-backed fighters accelerate the offensive in Syria and Iraq, US officials told Reuters. Proponents of the option, which has not been previously reported, said it would provide US commanders on the ground greater flexibility to quickly respond to unforeseen opportunities and challenges on the battlefield.

Chicago, IL

