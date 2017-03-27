US Secretary of State Tillerson in Turkey for talks

" U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is meeting Turkish leaders in Ankara for talks on the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria and Turkish requests for the extradition of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused of staging a failed coup attempt last year. Turkey is pressing the United States to mount a joint fight to retake the IS Syrian stronghold of Raqqa and wants U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters to be excluded from the operations.

