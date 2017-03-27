US Secretary of State Tillerson in Tu...

US Secretary of State Tillerson in Turkey for talks

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is meeting Turkish leaders in Ankara for talks on the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria and Turkish requests for the extradition of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused of staging a failed coup attempt last year. Turkey is pressing the United States to mount a joint fight to retake the IS Syrian stronghold of Raqqa and wants U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters to be excluded from the operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nazi SS Commander Wished Islamic Leader Success... 4 hr Hillary got thumped 2
News Why appeasement of Wahhabism increases Islamic ... 10 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 2
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) 23 hr Fire 60
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Tue John 49
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Tue TRD 71,275
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Mar 26 Tm Cln 60
News Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado... Mar 24 VERY ALARMED 2 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,310 • Total comments across all topics: 279,933,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC