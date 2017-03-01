US rapper Silento stuck in UAE over b...

US rapper Silento stuck in UAE over business dispute

Silento, the U.S. rapper known for his hit song "Watch Me ," has been stopped from leaving the United Arab Emirates over a business dispute, a government-owned paper reported Thursday. The Abu Dhabi-based daily The National reported that a court in the city of Al Ain imposed the travel ban after promoter Makki Taj El Sir Abdel Halim accused the artist of failing to appear at shows he booked.

