US rapper Silento stuck in UAE over business dispute

Silento, the U.S. rapper known for his hit song "Watch Me ," has been stopped from leaving the United Arab Emirates over a business dispute, a government-owned paper reported Thursday. The Abu Dhabi-based daily The National reported that a court in the city of Al Ain imposed the travel ban after promoter Makki Taj El Sir Abdel Halim accused the artist of failing to appear at shows he booked.

