US combat airlift marks deepening involvement in Syria
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, center, and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, arrive to attend the Meeting of the Ministers of the Global Coalition on the Defeat of ISIS, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at the State Department in Washington. Top officials from the 68-nation coalition fighting the Islamic State group are looking to increase pressure on the group as U.S.-backed forces move closer to retaking Mosul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado...
|3 hr
|jonjedi
|3
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|20 hr
|Pieces of a man
|47
|U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08)
|Tue
|AceHigh777
|66
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Mar 21
|Tm Cln
|58
|Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's...
|Mar 21
|Stan 1946
|2
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Mar 18
|TRD
|71,271
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC