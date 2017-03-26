US-backed forces capture Syrian air base from IS
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces announced they had captured the Tabqa air base, 45 kilometers west of Raqqa, the Islamic State group's de facto capital in Syria. The U.S., which has provided substantial air and ground support to the SDF, ferried hundreds of SDF forces, as well as U.S. military advisers and U.S. artillery, behind IS lines earlier this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Sun
|Tm Cln
|60
|Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado...
|Sun
|jonjedi
|7
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|doG mnaDed lyHo p...
|71,273
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|1
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar 22
|Pieces of a man
|47
|U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08)
|Mar 21
|AceHigh777
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC