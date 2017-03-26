US-backed forces capture Syrian air b...

US-backed forces capture Syrian air base from IS

Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces announced they had captured the Tabqa air base, 45 kilometers west of Raqqa, the Islamic State group's de facto capital in Syria. The U.S., which has provided substantial air and ground support to the SDF, ferried hundreds of SDF forces, as well as U.S. military advisers and U.S. artillery, behind IS lines earlier this week.

Chicago, IL

