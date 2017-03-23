US Actor Gere Compares West Bank Town...

US Actor Gere Compares West Bank Town to 'Old South'

20 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Actor Richard Gere has compared life for Palestinians in the West Bank city of Hebron to segregation in the United States. The "Pretty Woman" star toured Hebron this week with Breaking the Silence, a group of Israeli ex-soldiers who criticize Israeli policies in the West Bank.

Chicago, IL

