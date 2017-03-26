US acknowledges its forces were behind airstrike on Mosul
By Associated Press An airstrike targeting Islamic State militants in the Iraqi city of Mosul that witnesses say killed at least 100 people was in fact launched by the U.S. military, American officials said Saturday. Relatives and friends bury the body of Khadeer Hassan, who was killed during fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants on the western side of Mosul, Iraq, Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|doG mnaDed lyHo p...
|71,273
|Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado...
|Fri
|VERY ALARMED 2
|6
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Fri
|Tm Cln
|59
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Fri
|Canuck stay home
|2
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Fri
|Canuck stay home
|1
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar 22
|Pieces of a man
|47
|U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08)
|Mar 21
|AceHigh777
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC