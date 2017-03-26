US acknowledges its forces were behin...

US acknowledges its forces were behind airstrike on Mosul

By Associated Press An airstrike targeting Islamic State militants in the Iraqi city of Mosul that witnesses say killed at least 100 people was in fact launched by the U.S. military, American officials said Saturday. Relatives and friends bury the body of Khadeer Hassan, who was killed during fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants on the western side of Mosul, Iraq, Saturday, March 25, 2017.

