United Nations warns world faces larg...

United Nations warns world faces largest humanitarian crisis since 1945

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

The world faces the largest humanitarian crisis since the United Nations was founded in 1945 with more than 20 million people in four countries facing starvation and famine, the UN humanitarian chief has said. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/united-nations-warns-world-faces-largest-humanitarian-crisis-since-1945-35521336.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35521335.ece/094b1/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-3c8eaea1-65ce-41bd-a8e9-3d1787eda39d_I1.jpg The world faces the largest humanitarian crisis since the United Nations was founded in 1945 with more than 20 million people in four countries facing starvation and famine, the UN humanitarian chief has said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 3 hr Barmsweb 200
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 18 hr Inquisitor 121,929
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 19 hr yidfellas v USA 4
News GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US env... Fri Frogface Kate 3
News Top Democrat sent letter to Mike Pence in Novem... Fri c4yourself 1
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Thu Pieces of a man 43
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Thu BB Board 1,151
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,452 • Total comments across all topics: 279,469,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC