United Nations warns world faces largest humanitarian crisis since 1945
The world faces the largest humanitarian crisis since the United Nations was founded in 1945 with more than 20 million people in four countries facing starvation and famine, the UN humanitarian chief has said.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|3 hr
|Barmsweb
|200
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|18 hr
|Inquisitor
|121,929
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|19 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US env...
|Fri
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Top Democrat sent letter to Mike Pence in Novem...
|Fri
|c4yourself
|1
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Thu
|Pieces of a man
|43
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|Thu
|BB Board
|1,151
