UN rights office: Turkey should probe...

UN rights office: Turkey should probe killings, abuses

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KTMF

In a report released Friday, March 10, 2017 the U.N. human rights off... . Combo from satellite photos provided by UNOSAT shows the Suleyman Nazif School in Sur in Turkey's Diyarbakir Province on June 22, 2015, top, and on March 5, 2016 bottom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US env... 5 hr Frogface Kate 3
News Top Democrat sent letter to Mike Pence in Novem... 6 hr c4yourself 1
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 14 hr Pieces of a man 43
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) 22 hr BB Board 1,151
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... Thu yehoshooah adam 199
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... Thu Mahmood 12
News Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon Wed Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,927 • Total comments across all topics: 279,449,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC