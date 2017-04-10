UN reports Palestinian population dec...

UN reports Palestinian population decline in Syria

UNRWA Director Pierre Krahenbuhl said there are 440,000 refugees in Syria, compared to 560,000 in the country before the war. Many of those still in Syria have been displaced by Syria's six-year civil war.

