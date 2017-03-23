UN: Israel didn't comply with UN call...

UN: Israel didn't comply with UN call to stop settlements

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Israel took no steps to comply with a Security Council call to stop all settlement activity in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, and instead authorized "a high rate" of settlement expansions in violation of international law, the United Nations said Friday. U.N. envoy Nickolay Mladenov told the council the large number of settlement announcements and legislation action by Israel indicate "a clear intent to continue expanding the settlement enterprise in the occupied Palestinian territory."

Chicago, IL

