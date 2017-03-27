UN dinner for Cyprus leaders in hopes of peace talks restart

The United Nations says its envoy to Cyprus will host a dinner for the ethnically divided island's rival leaders in hopes of getting stalled reunification talks back on track. A statement Monday said U.N. envoy Espen Barth Eide will host the April 2 dinner at the defunct Ledra Palace Hotel inside the U.N.-controlled buffer zone that cuts across the capital, Nicosia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.