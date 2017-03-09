Twin suicide bombing kills 20 at a wedding north Baghdad
Iraq's Defense Ministry said a twin suicide bombing targeting a village wedding north of Baghdad has killed at least 20 people Wednesday, March 8. The ministry said two suicide bombers walked into the wedding party in Al-Hajaj village, near the city of Tikrit, on Wednesday evening. It said up to 13 people were wounded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|8 hr
|True Christian wi...
|11
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|11 hr
|Barmsweb
|197
|Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon
|21 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing wi...
|Mar 6
|Righty01
|2
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Mar 5
|Tm Cln
|56
|VIDEO: Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dea...
|Mar 5
|tomin cali
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Mar 5
|Inquisitor
|121,927
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC