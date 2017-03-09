Twin suicide bombing kills 20 at a we...

Twin suicide bombing kills 20 at a wedding north Baghdad

Iraq's Defense Ministry said a twin suicide bombing targeting a village wedding north of Baghdad has killed at least 20 people Wednesday, March 8. The ministry said two suicide bombers walked into the wedding party in Al-Hajaj village, near the city of Tikrit, on Wednesday evening. It said up to 13 people were wounded.

