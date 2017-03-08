Twin blasts kill 40 near religious sites in Syria's capital
This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA shows blood soaked streets and several damaged buses in a parking lot at the site of an attack by twin explosions in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, March 11, 2017. Twin explosions Saturday near religious shrines frequented by Shiite pilgrims in the Syrian capital Damascus killed dozens of people, Arab media and activists report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Home.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign a...
|1 hr
|Gone
|1
|WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|Spicer
|6
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|9 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|202
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|10 hr
|True Christian wi...
|13
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Fri
|Inquisitor
|121,929
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US env...
|Fri
|Frogface Kate
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC