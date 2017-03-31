Turkish singer released from jail along with journalists
Turkey's state run news agency says a court in Istanbul has released singer Atilla Tas and 20 others from jail pending an outcome of their trial on terrorism charges. Tas, who wrote a newspaper column and posted satirical tweets about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is among a group of 28 people, mostly journalists, who went on trial this week for alleged links to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.
