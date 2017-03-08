Turkey warns US relations at risk if Kurds help retake Raqqa
Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, center right, arrives to speak to The Associated Press in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, March 9, 2017. Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildrim told reporters that Germany seems to be taking sides in the upcoming referendum, but he did not repeat the Nazi comparison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US env...
|2 hr
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Top Democrat sent letter to Mike Pence in Novem...
|2 hr
|c4yourself
|1
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|10 hr
|Pieces of a man
|43
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|18 hr
|BB Board
|1,151
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|23 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|199
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|Thu
|Mahmood
|12
|Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon
|Wed
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC