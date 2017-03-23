Turkey warns Russia following sniper fire from Syria
A senior Turkish official says his country has warned Russia that Ankara will retaliate against any new cross-border attack on Turkish troops from Syrian Kurdish-held areas in Syria. Foreign Ministry Spokesman Huseyin Muftuoglu said it had summoned Russia's top diplomat in Ankara soon after a Turkish soldier on guard duty at a border post in Turkey was shot dead by sniper fire.
