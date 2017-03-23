Turkey warns Russia following sniper ...

Turkey warns Russia following sniper fire from Syria

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

A senior Turkish official says his country has warned Russia that Ankara will retaliate against any new cross-border attack on Turkish troops from Syrian Kurdish-held areas in Syria. Foreign Ministry Spokesman Huseyin Muftuoglu said it had summoned Russia's top diplomat in Ankara soon after a Turkish soldier on guard duty at a border post in Turkey was shot dead by sniper fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado... 6 hr jonjedi 3
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Wed Pieces of a man 47
News U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08) Tue AceHigh777 66
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Mar 21 Tm Cln 58
News Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's... Mar 21 Stan 1946 2
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mar 18 TRD 71,271
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,240 • Total comments across all topics: 279,772,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC