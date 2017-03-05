Turkey accuses Germany of a Nazia practices; rift deepens
A diplomatic rift between Turkey and key European nations deepened Sunday as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Germany of "Nazi practices," days after a local authority prevented a Turkish minister from addressing a rally. Over at an election campaign event in Amsterdam, meanwhile, Dutch right-wing populist Geert Wilders also resorted to extreme-right comparisons, calling Erdogan an "Islamo-fascist leader."
