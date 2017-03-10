Trump transition knew Flynn might register as foreign agent
Lawyers for retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn told President Donald Trump's transition team that Flynn might need to register with the Justice Department as a foreign agent, according to a White House official and a person with direct knowledge of the discussions.
