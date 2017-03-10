Trump transition knew Flynn might reg...

Trump transition knew Flynn might register as foreign agent

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Lawyers for retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn told President Donald Trump's transition team that Flynn might need to register with the Justice Department as a foreign agent, according to a White House official and a person with direct knowledge of the discussions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 45 min Barmsweb 200
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 15 hr Inquisitor 121,929
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 16 hr yidfellas v USA 4
News GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US env... 22 hr Frogface Kate 3
News Top Democrat sent letter to Mike Pence in Novem... 22 hr c4yourself 1
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Thu Pieces of a man 43
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Thu BB Board 1,151
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,061 • Total comments across all topics: 279,466,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC