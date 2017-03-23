Trump son-in-law's ties to Israel raise questions of bias - Sat, 25 Mar 2017 PST

Trump son-in-law's ties to Israel rai...

Trump son-in-law's ties to Israel raise questions of bias

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, has deep business and personal ties to Israel that could raise questions about his ability to serve as an honest broker as he oversees the White House's Mideast peace efforts. But some say these ties, which include a previously undisclosed real estate deal in New Jersey with a major Israeli insurer, may give Kushner a surprising advantage as he is expected to launch the first peace talks of the Trump era.

