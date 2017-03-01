Thousands flee Iraq's Mosul overnight...

Thousands flee Iraq's Mosul overnight, as fighting rages on

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Thousands of civilians fled Mosul overnight as Iraqi forces advanced north of a sprawling military base near the city's airport on Friday. Iraq's special forces pushed into the Wadi Hajar district in western Mosul and retook the area from the Islamic State group Friday, according to Brig.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 14 hr Tm Cln 55
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... Fri yehoshooah adam 190
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Fri TRD 71,268
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Thu stalk this 121,926
News On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious... Thu trump on meth 2
News 'Textbook teaches Christian, not Jewish connect... Thu Elmer Gantry 3
News The Trump-Netanyahu alliance forces American Je... Thu cost of zionism 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,236 • Total comments across all topics: 279,308,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC