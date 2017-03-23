The Latest: US-backed fighters press ...

The Latest: US-backed fighters press on to take IS capital

16 hrs ago

Syrian opposition activists say U.S.-backed fighters are on the offensive to capture a major village east of the northern city of Raqqa, the de facto capital of the Islamic State group. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have been on the offensive since November under the cover of airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition aiming to surround Raqqa.

Chicago, IL

