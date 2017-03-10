The Latest: Turkey minister willing to delay Dutch campaign
In this photo taken with reflections in windows of the visitors tribune German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech on Europe ahead of an EU summit in Brussels at the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 9, 2017. less In this photo taken with reflections in windows of the visitors tribune German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech on Europe ahead of an EU summit in Brussels at the German parliament Bundestag in ... more German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech on Europe ahead of an EU summit in Brussels at the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US env...
|7 hr
|Hostis Publicus
|1
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|8 hr
|BB Board
|1,151
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|12 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|199
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|15 hr
|Mahmood
|12
|Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon
|Wed
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing wi...
|Mar 6
|Righty01
|2
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Mar 5
|Tm Cln
|56
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC