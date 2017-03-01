The Latest: Syrian Kurds call for buf...

The Latest: Syrian Kurds call for buffer with Turkish forces

The deal seeks to avoid clashes between the two mutually hostile rival, both fighting the Islamic State group in northern Syria. The Manbij Military Council, part of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, says that under the deal, they will withdraw from a front line as rival Turkish-backed forces near the Euphrates River.

Chicago, IL

