The Latest: Syrian Kurds call for buffer with Turkish forces
The deal seeks to avoid clashes between the two mutually hostile rival, both fighting the Islamic State group in northern Syria. The Manbij Military Council, part of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, says that under the deal, they will withdraw from a front line as rival Turkish-backed forces near the Euphrates River.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Textbook teaches Christian, not Jewish connect...
|1 hr
|Elmer Gantry
|3
|The Trump-Netanyahu alliance forces American Je...
|1 hr
|cost of zionism
|1
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|1 hr
|Trump Illuminati
|188
|Joining N. Korea, Israel denies Human Rights Wa...
|1 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump notes anti-Semitic threats and vandalism ...
|1 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|TRD
|71,407
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|14 hr
|John
|42
