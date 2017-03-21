The Latest: Jordan expert: Ban removes security 'headache'

The Latest developments related to the U.S. government move to bar passengers in eight Muslim-majority countries from bringing laptops and other electronics onboard direct flights to the United States : A former Jordanian aviation security official says requiring airline passengers to place most electronics, including laptops, in the cargo hold means "one less headache" for security agencies. Jamil al-Qsous said Tuesday that he supports a new U.S. regulation that bars passengers on nonstop, U.S.-bound flights from eight countries, most in the Middle East and North Africa, from bringing electronic devices on board in carry-on bags.

