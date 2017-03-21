The Latest: Jordan expert: Ban removes security 'headache'
The Latest developments related to the U.S. government move to bar passengers in eight Muslim-majority countries from bringing laptops and other electronics onboard direct flights to the United States : A former Jordanian aviation security official says requiring airline passengers to place most electronics, including laptops, in the cargo hold means "one less headache" for security agencies. Jamil al-Qsous said Tuesday that he supports a new U.S. regulation that bars passengers on nonstop, U.S.-bound flights from eight countries, most in the Middle East and North Africa, from bringing electronic devices on board in carry-on bags.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08)
|10 hr
|AceHigh777
|66
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|14 hr
|Tm Cln
|58
|Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's...
|20 hr
|Stan 1946
|2
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mon
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar 18
|Antonio
|46
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Mar 18
|TRD
|71,271
|How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC