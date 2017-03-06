The Latest: EU moves to tighten borde...

The Latest: EU moves to tighten border controls

The European Union has adopted new rules to tighten checks at EU borders to the outside world to better track people who might have travelled to fight in war zones like Syria or Iraq. The rules adopted Tuesday oblige EU countries to check everyone leaving or arriving in the bloc against customs, crime and visa databases.

