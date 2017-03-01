Syrian army says it's retaken control...

Syrian army says it's retaken control of historic town from ISIS

Syria's military has announced that it has fully recaptured the historic town of Palmyra from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria extremist group for the second time in a year. The army statement released on Thursday says that government forces are now in control of the town, following a series of military operations.

