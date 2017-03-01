Syrian army says it's retaken control of historic town from ISIS
Syria's military has announced that it has fully recaptured the historic town of Palmyra from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria extremist group for the second time in a year. The army statement released on Thursday says that government forces are now in control of the town, following a series of military operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|6 hr
|Barmsweb
|189
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|TRD
|71,413
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|10 hr
|Tm Cln
|54
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|11 hr
|stalk this
|121,926
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|13 hr
|trump on meth
|2
|'Textbook teaches Christian, not Jewish connect...
|15 hr
|Elmer Gantry
|3
|The Trump-Netanyahu alliance forces American Je...
|15 hr
|cost of zionism
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC