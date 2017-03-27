Swiss, Turks open probes over 'Kill Erdogan' protest banner
" Swiss and Turkish prosecutors have opened investigations after protesters against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Switzerland's capital hoisted a banner showing a gun pointed an image of his face next to the words "Kill Erdogan." Spokesman Dominik Jaeggi of the Bern police said Monday that regional prosecutors have opened a probe over alleged "public provocation of crimes or violence."
