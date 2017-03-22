Supreme Court nominee unscathed facing last day of hearings
Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, secretly worked for a Russian billionaire to advance the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin, AP learns. Underscoring the bill's uncertain fate, a senior administration official says up 20 to 25 House Republicans remain opposed or undecided, imperiling passage.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08)
|Tue
|AceHigh777
|66
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Tue
|Tm Cln
|58
|Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's...
|Tue
|Stan 1946
|2
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar 20
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar 18
|Antonio
|46
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Mar 18
|TRD
|71,271
|How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
