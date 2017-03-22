Supreme Court nominee unscathed facin...

Supreme Court nominee unscathed facing last day of hearings

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, secretly worked for a Russian billionaire to advance the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin, AP learns. Underscoring the bill's uncertain fate, a senior administration official says up 20 to 25 House Republicans remain opposed or undecided, imperiling passage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. Rep. Hirono 'getting a sense' of Iraq (Jun '08) Tue AceHigh777 66
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Tue Tm Cln 58
News Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's... Tue Stan 1946 2
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar 20 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Mar 18 Antonio 46
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mar 18 TRD 71,271
News How the U.S. mission in Syria has evolved and c... Mar 18 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,234 • Total comments across all topics: 279,744,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC