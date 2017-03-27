Spain court opens 1st criminal case a...

Spain court opens 1st criminal case against Syrian officials

17 hrs ago

A Spanish National Court judge on Monday ordered an investigation into the alleged role of nine Syrian intelligence and security officials in the disappearance and execution of a man in 2013, in what is the first criminal case accepted by a foreign court against President Bashar al-Assad's regime. Investigative magistrate Eloy Velasco said the nine could be charged with terrorism and forced disappearance under Spain's universal jurisdiction laws, although he sees evidence of torture, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Chicago, IL

