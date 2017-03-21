Some Kurds in Turkey protest referend...

Some Kurds in Turkey protest referendum during festival

Thousands celebrated the Newroz festival in Istanbul and in Diyarbakir, a mainly Kurdish city in a region where Kurdish militants regularly clash with government forces. Many flags proclaimed "No" in the Turkish and Kurdish languages, referring to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's bid to gain more power for his office in an April 16 referendum.

