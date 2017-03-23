Senior statesmen in Iraq decry Mosul airstrike
" Iraq's parliament speaker has expressed concern over reports of airstrikes that have allegedly killed more than 100 civilians in western Mosul where U.S.-backed government troops are fighting the Islamic State group. In tweets published on his official account, speaker Salim al-Jabouri said Saturday "we realize the huge responsibility the liberating forces shoulder" and call on them to "spare no effort to save the civilians."
