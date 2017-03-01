Senior al Qaeda leader killed by CIA drone strike: U.S. official
A Hellfire missile fired by a CIA drone killed al-Qaeda leader Abu al-Khayr al-Masri late on Sunday while he was riding in a car near the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib, a U.S. intelligence official said on Wednesday. The 59-year-old al-Masri, whose real name was Abdullah Muhab Rajab Abdulrahman, was second-in-command to the group's leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri, and a member of its shura council, said the official, who was briefed on the attack and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|17 min
|TRD
|71,407
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|1 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|187
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|8 hr
|John
|42
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|16 hr
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|'Textbook teaches Christian, not Jewish connect...
|Wed
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Tue
|deport all Collab...
|7
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|Tue
|Recognize radical...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC