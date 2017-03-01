Russia says US infighting on Sessions...

Russia says US infighting on Sessions hampers mending ties

As the drama over Attorney General Jeff Sessions plays out in Washington, the Kremlin is watching with a mixture of frustration and regret how the uproar is blocking progress on pressing issues on the U.S.-Russian agenda. Despite the dashed hopes for a quick thaw, however, Moscow is voicing its readiness to wait as long as it takes.

Chicago, IL

