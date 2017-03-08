Row after Netherlands cancels landing...

Row after Netherlands cancels landing permission for Turkish minister

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Freepressseries.co.uk

Turkey and the Netherlands sharply escalated a dispute between the two Nato allies on Saturday as the Dutch withdrew landing permission for a Turkish minister's plane, leading Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to call them "fascists". The Netherlands withdrew the landing permission for foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu because of objections to his intention to campaign for a Turkish referendum on constitutional reform, which the Dutch see as a step backwards from democracy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Freepressseries.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr TRD 71,269
News White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign a... 4 hr Gone 1
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) 6 hr Spicer 6
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 12 hr yehoshooah adam 202
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... 13 hr True Christian wi... 13
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Fri Inquisitor 121,929
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Fri yidfellas v USA 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,819 • Total comments across all topics: 279,484,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC