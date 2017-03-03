Rivals in Syria race to assault militants' 'capital' Raqqa
After the battlefield of Iraq's Mosul, the next major campaign against the Islamic State group will be to take its de facto capital, the Syrian city of Raqqa. The Pentagon has drawn up a secret plan to do that, likely leaning on local allies with stepped up American support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|1 hr
|Tm Cln
|55
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|8 hr
|Ize Found
|71,418
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|15 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|190
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Thu
|stalk this
|121,926
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|Thu
|trump on meth
|2
|'Textbook teaches Christian, not Jewish connect...
|Thu
|Elmer Gantry
|3
|The Trump-Netanyahu alliance forces American Je...
|Thu
|cost of zionism
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC