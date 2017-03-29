Raqqa residents trapped by militants ...

Raqqa residents trapped by militants ahead of assault

13 hrs ago

As U.S.-backed forces bear down on the de facto capital of the Islamic State group, the militants have taken their strategy of hiding behind civilians further than ever before, effectively using the entire population of Raqqa as human shields. A belt of land mines and checkpoints has been laid on roads in and out the northern Syrian city to prevent escape.

