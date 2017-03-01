Rapper Silento banned from leaving UAE over contract dispute
An American rapper has been ordered to remain in the United Arab Emirates until he settles a dispute with a local concert promoter. Ricky Lamar Hawk, known as Silento, was banned from leaving the country after Mackie Entertainment sued him for failing to show up at concerts in Oman on Feb. 16 and the emirate of Al Ain on Feb. 18. A court order seen by CNNMoney requires the rapper to surrender his passport and pay 300,000 dirhams to Makki Abdelhalim, owner of Mackie Entertainment.
