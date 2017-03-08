Putin hosts Netanyahu for talks set t...

Putin hosts Netanyahu for talks set to focus on Syria

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Israel's prime minister is set to visit Moscow for talks with Russian Pr... . Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Moscow, Russia on Thursday, March 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US env... 2 hr Frogface Kate 3
News Top Democrat sent letter to Mike Pence in Novem... 2 hr c4yourself 1
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 10 hr Pieces of a man 43
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) 18 hr BB Board 1,151
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 23 hr yehoshooah adam 199
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... Thu Mahmood 12
News Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon Wed Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,187 • Total comments across all topics: 279,446,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC