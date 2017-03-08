Putin hails Russia-Turkey ties as he ...

Putin hails Russia-Turkey ties as he hosts Syria talks

Stars and Stripes

President Vladimir Putin hailed the close ties between the Russian and Turkey militaries on Friday as he hosted Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks about Syria. Russia and Turkey co-brokered a cease-fire in December that helped reduce the scale of fighting between Syrian President Bashar Assad and the opposition.

Chicago, IL

