Purged from Turkey's army, officers s...

Purged from Turkey's army, officers seek asylum in Belgium

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

In the days after rogue soldiers tried to take over Turkey last year, the fax machine in the Turkish delegation's offices at NATO headquarters started spitting out lists of names. The lists from armed forces headquarters in Ankara often arrived on Friday evenings as personnel were packing up for the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US env... 2 hr Frogface Kate 3
News Top Democrat sent letter to Mike Pence in Novem... 2 hr c4yourself 1
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 10 hr Pieces of a man 43
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) 18 hr BB Board 1,151
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 23 hr yehoshooah adam 199
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... Thu Mahmood 12
News Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon Wed Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,187 • Total comments across all topics: 279,446,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC