Purged from Turkey's army, officers seek asylum in Belgium
In the days after rogue soldiers tried to take over Turkey last year, the fax machine in the Turkish delegation's offices at NATO headquarters started spitting out lists of names. The lists from armed forces headquarters in Ankara often arrived on Friday evenings as personnel were packing up for the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US env...
|2 hr
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Top Democrat sent letter to Mike Pence in Novem...
|2 hr
|c4yourself
|1
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|10 hr
|Pieces of a man
|43
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|18 hr
|BB Board
|1,151
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|23 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|199
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|Thu
|Mahmood
|12
|Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon
|Wed
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC