Plane believed to be Syrian crashes near Turkey-Syria border
Turkish officials said that an aircraft believed to belong to the Syrian military crashed near the Turkey-Syria border Saturday, with the Syrian opposition claiming to Turkish media they were responsible for shooting the plane down. Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told reporters that "we have information that a MIG model plane belonging to the Syrian regime" had crashed near the town of Samandag in Hatay province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|2 hr
|Barmsweb
|191
|World News Schedule at 2200 GMT/1700 Et
|5 hr
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|11 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Fri
|Tm Cln
|55
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Fri
|TRD
|71,268
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Mar 2
|stalk this
|121,926
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|Mar 2
|trump on meth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC