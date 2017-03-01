Plane believed to be Syrian crashes n...

Plane believed to be Syrian crashes near Turkey-Syria border

The Times of Israel

Turkish officials said that an aircraft believed to belong to the Syrian military crashed near the Turkey-Syria border Saturday, with the Syrian opposition claiming to Turkish media they were responsible for shooting the plane down. Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told reporters that "we have information that a MIG model plane belonging to the Syrian regime" had crashed near the town of Samandag in Hatay province.

