Palestinian leader says Trump committ...

Palestinian leader says Trump committed to Mideast peace

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says U.S. President Donald Trump has assured him of his commitment to Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts. Abbas on Sunday spoke about what he described as a constructive phone call with Trump two days earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Assad Gave Iraq Green Light to Strike ISIS in S... 6 hr Texxy 1
News Thousands of Arab Israelis protest mosque louds... 11 hr cocorico 3
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... 13 hr True Christian wi... 15
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sat TRD 71,269
News White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign a... Sat Gone 1
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Sat Spicer 6
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... Sat yehoshooah adam 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,027 • Total comments across all topics: 279,512,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC