Palestinian leader says Trump committed to Mideast peace
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says U.S. President Donald Trump has assured him of his commitment to Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts. Abbas on Sunday spoke about what he described as a constructive phone call with Trump two days earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assad Gave Iraq Green Light to Strike ISIS in S...
|6 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Thousands of Arab Israelis protest mosque louds...
|11 hr
|cocorico
|3
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|13 hr
|True Christian wi...
|15
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|TRD
|71,269
|White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign a...
|Sat
|Gone
|1
|WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15)
|Sat
|Spicer
|6
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|Sat
|yehoshooah adam
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC