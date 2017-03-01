Pakistani hosts 10-nation regional ec...

Pakistani hosts 10-nation regional economic summit

Read more: Kansas City Nursing News

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif opened a key economic summit Wednesday aimed at improving regional trade ties and calling for greater collaboration in the areas of business, energy and infrastructure development. Islamabad is hosting the 10-nation Economic Cooperation Organization summit to finalize a Vision 2025 plan for expanding trade and prosperity among member nations.

Chicago, IL

