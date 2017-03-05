Number Of Iraqis Fleeing Mosul Nears ...

Number Of Iraqis Fleeing Mosul Nears 60,000

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

The number of civilians fleeing western Mosul in recent weeks has topped 57,000, an Iraqi official said Sunday . Iraqis have been leaving in large numbers since last month's start of the military operation to take back the western part of the city from ISIS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing wi... 11 hr Righty01 2
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 12 hr Divorce proceedings 193
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 22 hr Tm Cln 56
News VIDEO: Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dea... 23 hr tomin cali 1
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Sun Inquisitor 121,927
News World News Schedule at 2200 GMT/1700 Et Sun Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Sat Concerned Citizen 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,870 • Total comments across all topics: 279,358,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC