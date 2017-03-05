Number Of Iraqis Fleeing Mosul Nears 60,000
The number of civilians fleeing western Mosul in recent weeks has topped 57,000, an Iraqi official said Sunday . Iraqis have been leaving in large numbers since last month's start of the military operation to take back the western part of the city from ISIS.
